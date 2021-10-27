How is Josh Maja getting on since leaving Sunderland?

Josh Maja burst onto the scene at Sunderland in the first half of the 2018/19 season.

Aged just 20 at the time he scored 15 and assisted two to earn a move to Ligue 1 with Bordeaux.

Maja has adapted to the French top-flight well and spent the second half of last season on loan with Fulham in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature so far in 2021/22 due to injury but will be determined to produce another successful season with his deal at the club up at the end of next season.

In the second half of the 2018/19 campaign Maja scored just once in seven appearances and had to watch on as the Black Cats lost out in the play-off final. Eight goals and three assists represented a more impressive 2019/20 before Ligue 1 was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The future remains uncertain for the Londoner who showed his quality in flashes at Craven Cottage last term, notching a memorable brace when the Cottagers won 2-0 at Everton in February.

A return to England at some stage looks likely with Maja’s career still on an upward trajectory. It would appear he is still yet to decide on his international allegiance having not played for Nigeria since making his debut in a friendly back in 2019.

Hopefully the 22-year-old can recover well from his current back injury and kick on in the French top-flight this term.