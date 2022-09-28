How is Josh Koroma getting on away from Huddersfield Town at Portsmouth?

Josh Koroma once helped Huddersfield to light up the Championship but under Danny Schofield this summer, the player was allowed to depart on a short-term deal to Portsmouth.

The 23-year-old initially played just nine times for the Terriers back in 2019 before being sent out to get some experience at Rotherham. With the Millers, he could still only manage five outings though and he returned to the John Smith’s Stadium in 2020 not much better off.

However, he was trusted by Carlos Corberan who was ready to utilise the youngster as part of his first-team and it paid off in a big way. He went on to feature 63 times with 13 goals and often looked like one of the brightest players on the field. It meant that some were perhaps surprised to see him shipped out to Pompey in League One upon the start of this campaign.

So, with the player currently at Fratton Park, how is he getting on then?

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Huddersfield Town and Leeds United?

1 of 15 Lewis Baker has played for both clubs. True False

Early on in the campaign, it has been so far so good for Koroma. The 23-year-old has only played in three games for Portsmouth so far but that has been put down to the timing of the deal and getting him up to scratch with Danny Cowley’s methods at the club. He showed what he is capable of straight away though, with his first cameo appearance against Peterborough seeing the winger produce an assist in just 24 minutes of action.

He was given less time on the field against Burton but then repaid the faith in him a few days later against Plymouth, as his side sealed a 2-2 draw and the player bagged himself a goal. It means that he already has two goal contributions in just three games for the side and the signs are that he could be a very influential player for Pompey this campaign.

If he is, then it could go a long way towards helping them finally achieve a League One promotion. It might leave Huddersfield fans thinking of what might have been had he stayed with the club though this campaign.