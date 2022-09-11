How is Jordy de Wijs getting on since leaving QPR?

QPR have made a good start to life under new head coach Michael Beale having accumulated 11 points from their opening eight games.

This start sees them sat in ninth with former Aston Villa assistant Beale seemingly getting his points across to his new side relatively quickly.

What the ultimate objective for QPR is this season will only be known to Beale but having seen a big change over the summer with the departure of Mark Warburton, consolidation in mid-table should at least be the minimum.

There have been departures over the summer as well, with the likes of Charlie Austin being shown the door at Loftus Road. Another one of those departures was Jordy de Wijs who left for Fortuna Duesseldorf over the summer.

Here we take a look at how de Wijs is getting on since his move to Germany.

Solid capture

de Wijs will be seen by many QPR fans as a player who didn’t get enough game time when they really needed it.

He’s getting that at Duesseldorf and is proving to be a solid option for the 2.Bundesliga side, having made a January loan move to the club permanent in the summer.

The Dutch centre back has so far made seven appearances, including five starts contributing massively to a side sat in fifth place after eight games.

He’s shown that he’s quality in the air, averaging the most headers won according to WhoScored in his side, as well as with the ball at his feet as he’s been an important cog in a side looking to build a promotion challenge this season.

Even last season, de Wijs didn’t get too much game time but when he did play, he showed he was capable enough in his ten games for Duesseldorf after arriving on loan in January.

How successful he becomes remains to be seen but he is showing QPR that he may well have been the perfect answer to their defence with the blend of aerial dominance and composure at the back.