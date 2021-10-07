How is Jordon Mutch getting on ever since leaving Birmingham City?

A talented midfielder who slowly rose through the youth ranks before making his first team debut, Jordon Mutch is a name that will have inevitably moved to the back of many a Birmingham City fan’s mind.

Alas the 29-year-old ended up only playing a part in just 36 senior games before he departed St Andrew’s for Cardiff City after the Midlands club fell into financial difficulties.

It was with the Bluebirds that he really started to show his potential, as he became a regular in Malky Mackay’s successful side, culminating in the Welsh side lifting the Championship title in the 2012/13 season.

He would then go on to score seven and assist a further six during the club’s first campaign in the Premier League, which led to Queens Park Rangers forking out a fee of £6 million for his services in the summer window of 2014.

Mutch was quickly handed his debut by the R’s but failed to establish himself as a first team regular at Loftus Road, making just 11 appearances.

Crystal Palace then forked out a hefty fee to bring in the midfielder during the January window of 2015 after failing to sign him on loan, with the player once again struggling to get a solid amount of game time at Selhurst Park.

Loan spells with the likes of Reading and Vancouver Whitecaps then followed before he left South London by mutual consent in January 2019.

Interesting moves to South Korea with Gyeongnam FC and Aalesunds FK in Norway then followed before he headed to Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers.

However after only 13 games for the club, Mutch moved on once again, signing for Macarthur FC in July of this year.

All in all the midfielder has come a long way since his early days at Birmingham but it can certainly be argued that he hasn’t lived up to his potential overall, having not settled at a club since leaving Cardiff.