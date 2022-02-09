How is Jordan Storey getting on since leaving Preston North End in January?

After starting in all of Preston North End’s first 14 matches of the 2021-22 Championship season, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Jordan Storey would be a mainstay in the squad for the whole campaign.

However as January arrived, the centre-back was not getting in Ryan Lowe’s team and the decision was made to let the 24-year-old seek regular game-time elsewhere.

That is where Sheffield Wednesday swooped for his signature, with Darren Moore taking the defender to Hillsborough for the remainder of the season.

And it appears that Storey has been getting on more-than fine at the League One club since he made the switch last month in his first four matches.

Moore kept Storey on the bench for the 3-2 defeat to Oxford United, but since then he’s played every minute of the next four games – and with that has come four wins and four clean sheets.

That suggests that his influence in the defence, as well as Harlee Dean’s, has made a real impact and the only way the Owls are going is up.

Just looking at the stats of Storey shows that he’s been performing at the top level – he averages 3.16 interceptions per game, wins 8.57 defensive duels a match and has been successful in 5.86 defensive duels per game (stats via Wyscout).

Storey also has a pass accuracy of 84.2 per cent in his four matches so far and 6.09 accurate long passes a game, showing that he’s very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Playing in the same system that he was at Deepdale, Storey seems to be flourishing and he will either go back into Ryan Lowe’s plans next season a better player or he could secure a lucrative permanent switch away from the Lilywhites.