How is Jordan Holsgrove getting on ever since leaving Reading FC? 

Jordan Holsgrove is a player that Reading never got to see fulfill his potential with them in the Championship and he left after displaying some promising signs within their youth setup.

In February 2017 Holsgrove signed his first professional deal with the Royals. That went on to be extended two years later after he had become to start impressing for Reading’s under-23s. The contract extension that he signed in February 2019 was supposed to keep him with the club until 2021.

However, after spending pre-season with the Royals’ first-team squad ahead of the 2019/20 season, the decision was made to allow Holsgrove to make a loan move to Spanish third-tier side CD Atletico Baleares. During his time with them, he managed to score twice from midfield in 22 appearances to showcase the talent that he has to offer.

Reading might have hoped that he could return to them and push for a place in their first-team squad following his loan spell in Spain.

However, his performances had caught the eye of Celta Vigo and they made a move to sign him on a permanent deal in September 2020 offering the 22-year-old a two-year deal.

Holsgrove was initially deployed by Celta Vigo in their reserve side that operates in the third tier of Spanish football. Last season, the midfielder managed to register two goals in his 15 league appearances for Celta Vigo’s B team and that was enough to earn him a call up to their main squad.

In January 2021 the 22-year-old made his La Liga debut as a halftime substitute in a 4-0 defeat for Celta Vigo against Villarreal. The midfielder then went on to make a further four more appearances during the rest of last term for the Spanish side’s first-team.

However, he has yet to make an appearance for their first-team squad in the league so far this season. Instead, he has managed to make ten appearances with the B team in the third tier to date.