How is Jordan Garrick getting on away from Swansea City? All the latest here

This season was always going to be a crucial one in the long-term development of Swansea City winger Jordan Garrick with him being given another chance to head out on loan and impress.

Garrick had managed to make three Championship appearances for the Swans in the first half of last term before he was allowed to make a loan move to Swindon Town in the January transfer window.

During his spell with the Robins he managed to make 19 appearances in League One in which time he scored twice and provided two assists. That was not enough to keep the club up though.

Despite the arrival of a new manager in the summer with Russell Martin taking over from Steve Cooper, Garrick was still allowed to leave the Swans once again with the winger this time joining Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan deal.

Having secured his signature, Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe revealed his delight at being able to land the 23-year-old with him confessing that the Pilgrims had their eye on the winger for a while.

Given those comments from Lowe, it has not been surprising to see that he has handed Garrick the chance to establish himself as a crucial member of Plymouth’s squad during the first few months of the League One campaign.

Having said that, his impact has been more limited to coming from the bench than being from the start with him making 13 appearances in the league, but just five starts so far.

Garrick as a result has been averaging 43 minutes per appearance for Plymouth in the third tier so far this season. During that time he has managed to show some of his attacking quality by averaging 0.7 shots per game. While he has also completed 1.4 successful dribbles per match and won four duels as well.

That demonstrates that Garrick has the ability to both affect games when in possession in the final third and also do his defensive duties when that is required.

The winger netted his first league goal for the Pilgrims recently in an impressive 3-1 win away at Oxford United. That came with him skipping inside from the left and curling in a fine finish to draw Plymouth level with Oxford after they conceded an early goal to fall behind in that game.

After his first league goal for the club, Garrick spoke to Plymouth Live about how much he was learning at Plymouth and how much it was progressing his development playing week in week out in the third tier of English football.

The 23-year-old is clearly enjoying his loan spell and he has helped to establish Plymouth as real genuine contenders for automatic promotion from League One this term.

If he could help them earn a promotion then he would return to Swansea full of confidence in the summer.