How is Jordan Gabriel getting on since leaving Nottingham Forest?

Jordan Gabriel left Nottingham Forest to sign for Blackpool for just under £800,000, according to Transfermarkt, this summer.

The 23-year-old signed on a four year deal and has been an important player in the Tangerines’ impressive first season in the second tier since winning promotion from League One via the play-offs.

Gabriel has made 15 league starts under Neil Critchley in building on an impressive 2020/21 campaign on loan at Bloomfield Road.

Dujon Sterling has been a direct competitor with Gabriel, on loan from Chelsea, and has made it difficult for the former Southend United man to cement a starting berth at right back.

With Djed Spence going from strength to strength in a right wing back role for the Reds, although it was a shame for Forest to lose Gabriel at the time, this feels like a good move for both parties as Blackpool look to stabilise as a second tier side once again.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest players play for now?

1 of 24 Ben Osborn Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Fulham Southampton

Gabriel made four starts under Chris Hughton for the Reds at the beginning of the season, a very difficult time at the club where the vast majority of first team players were unable to do themselves justice.

Blackpool feels like a good size of club and expectation for Gabriel to get settled at this stage of his career, with an eye on playing Premier League football at some point in his future.

Critchley has a great record of developing younger players and Gabriel is one he will have a specific plan for in the coming years.