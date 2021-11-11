How is Jonathan Bond getting on ever since leaving West Brom?

Jonathan Bond will be remembered at the Hawthorns for being a key part of the squad that managed to bounce back into the Premier League in his second season with the club.

West Brom made the move to sign Bond in the summer of 2018 as they searched for sufficient cover in the goalkeeping department following their relegation from the Premier League. Sam Johnstone was also added to their squad during that summer transfer window as well.

The arrival of Johnstone from Manchester United meant that it was always going to be difficult for Bond to earn his place in West Brom’s starting line-up on a regular basis during his time at the Hawthorns.

In his first season with the club, the keeper was only able to make three appearances which all came in the cup competitions as the Baggies were denied promotion via the play-offs.

The following season was a similar story for Bond, Johnstone continued to be West Brom’s number one keeper under Slaven Bilic and he enjoyed an excellent campaign and played a major part in the Baggies securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old though did manage to make a further four appearances for the Baggies with these once again all coming in the cup competitions. Following West Brom’s promotion, Bond was initially allowed to leave the Hawthorns at the end of his deal, before he was eventually resigned on a deal until the end of last term.

However, having failed to get into West Brom’s side in the first half of last term in the Premier League, Bond was allowed to leave the club early in January.

That saw the keeper make the move to the MLS with him signing for LA Galaxy as he targeted more first-team opportunities.

During the 2021 MLS season Bond has established himself as a crucial performer for LA Galaxy, with the keeper managing to make 31 appearances in the MLS. During that time he has been able to average 3.9 saves per game and also record four clean sheets.

Bond has been regularly posting on his personal Instagram account reflecting on some of his performances throughout the campaign, so it seems he is enjoying life in the US.

His form has seen him become LA Galaxy’s first-choice between the sticks and that would have been the aim for him when he decided to make the move to the MLS.

Few people connected with the Baggies could begrudge him that after he played an important part as a squad player during his time at the Hawthorns.