How is Jonas Olsson getting on ever since leaving West Brom?

Swedish international Jonas Olsson was a fine servant to West Bromwich Albion throughout his eight-and-a-half-year spell at The Hawthorns, racking up over 250 competitive appearances during his time at the club.

He arrived at the club on deadline day in August 2008 for an initial £800,000 fee from Eredivisie club NEC Nijmegen – and certainly provided value for money as he became an integral part of the Baggies’ first-team squad in the West Midlands.

Despite suffering relegation in his first season at the club, he was instrumental in getting West Brom back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking and not just that, but keeping them there as well.

He may not have been the biggest attacking threat from set-pieces, but he was a solid option to have in central defence and was sorely missed by fans of the now-second-tier side when he left in March 2017.

His contract was terminated after making just six top-tier appearances for the Baggies during the 2016/17 season, allowing Olsson to return to his home nation to ply his trade with Djurgarden IF, where he signed a two-year deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2018 Allsvenskan campaign.

During his time there, he helped to guide the club to a Europa League-qualifying third position, before making six appearances in the Svenska Cupen the following season and helping them to win the whole tournament.

The centre-back left at the end of that season and was a free agent until Wigan Athletic opted to sign him down to a short-term deal in February 2019, where he made just six Championship appearances before being released that summer.

Olsson decided to retire in the September but has remained in football as a pundit for the BBC, so a career in the media could be on the cards for the 38-year-old.

Considering how much he loves England, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him return to West Brom in some capacity behind the scenes either.

The Baggies are yet to appoint a successor in place of former Director of Football Luke Dowling, after all, so you wonder whether a place in the boardroom could be up for grabs if the second-tier side opt to switch their strategy again.