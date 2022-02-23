How is Jon Dadi Bodvarsson faring since leaving Millwall?

It’s probably fair to say that things did not exactly work out for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson during his time with Millwall.

Having joined the club from Championship rivals Reading in the summer of 2019, the striker never really managed to make the expected impact at The Den.

Despite his role leading the line as a significant physical presence, Bodvarsson was only ever able to find the net seven times in 76 appearances in all competitions for the Lions.

As a result, with his contract at Millwall having been due to expire at the end of this season, and given he had dropped completely out of the first-team picture at the club during the first half of this season, it was little surprise to see Bodvarsson head for pastures new during the January transfer window.

That move saw the 29-year-old join League One side Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer, putting paper on an 18-month contract, securing his future at the University of Bolton Stadium until the end of next season.

Since then, things have rather started to look up for Bodvarsson. While the Iceland international struggled for game time with Millwall during the first half of this season, that has not been a problem for him during his time in the north west.

Bodvarsson has featured in all nine games that Bolton have played since he arrived at the club, albeit starting on just three occasions.

The striker has also scored his first goal for the club already, firing in a bullet header from a corner to open the scoring for the Trotters in a 4-0 win at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

Indeed, Bodvarsson has tasted defeat just once in his nine matches for Bolton to date, helping to form a run that has seen Ian Evatt’s side move to tenth in the League One table, just five points adrift of the play-offs.

As a result, it now appears that this move could see Bodvarsson make a quicker return to the Championship, than some of a Millwall persuasion might have expected.