How is Jojo Wollacott getting on since leaving Swindon Town?

After just a year with the club, Joe Wollacott’s time with Swindon Town would come to an end over the summer transfer window.

Having initally linked up with the Robins on a seven-day emergency loan from Bristol City in February 2021, the goalkeeper then completed a permanent move to the club in the summer of the same year.

Signing a one-year deal at The County Ground, Wollacott would make 39 appearances in all competitions for Swindon during the 2021/22 season, helping the club to a sixth place finish in the League Two table.

However, Wollacott and the Robins were denied promotion to the third-tier, after a penalty shootout defeat to Port Vale in the play-off semi-finals.

That though, ultimately did not stop the 26-year-old from getting his move to League One for the 2022/23 campaign.

With his contract at Swindon expiring, the summer saw Wolacott join Charlton Athletic on a free transfer.

The goalkeeper became one of a number of players to make that move from the County Ground to join the Addicks, linking up with manager Ben Garner, who had left Swindon to take charge of Charlton in June this year.

Not surprisingly given that connection, Wollacott has wasted little time in overtaking Craig MacGillivray as the first choice option between the posts at The Valley.

Wollacott has played the full 90 minutes of all seven of Charlton’s league games this season, during which time he has kept one clean, in a 1-0 win over Derby County.

In total, the goalkeeper has helped Charlton to two wins and three draws in the league, giving them nine points and putting them 12th in the current standings.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has also helped the Addicks to the third round of the EFL Cup, saving a penalty in a shootout win over QPR in the first round, and keeping a clean sheet in victory over Walsall in the second.

He will of course, be hoping that his performances for the Addicks will secure him a place in Ghana’s World Cup squad later this year, while given the size of the club, promotion to the Championship will no doubt also be an aim.

But given Wollacott has signed a three-year deal with the Charlton, and considering the mixed start to the season they have had, the latter may have to be a longer term target for the goalkeeper and his new teammates.