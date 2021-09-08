How is John Lundstram getting on ever since his Sheffield United exit?

By the time that John Lundstram left Sheffield United earlier this summer, the midfielder’s departure from Bramall Lane is unlikely to have felt like much of a surprise to many.

Even from the early stage of the 2020/21 season, then Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder had confirmed that Lundstram would be leaving the club at the end of that campaign, when his contract with the Blades expired.

As a result, Lundstram’s four-year association with the Blades, which saw him make 120 appearances in all competitions for the club and win promotion from the Championship in 2019 came to an end, following Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League in May.

However, it didn’t take long for Lundstram to find another club following his exit from Bramall Lane.

It was announced early in June that the 27-year-old had signed for Glasgow Rangers, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract that secures his future at Ibrox until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Since then however, things have been slightly stop start for Lundstram since his move north of the border.

Can you get 20/20 on this quiz of Sheffield United's season so far?

1 of 20 Where do Sheffield United currently sit in the Championship table? 21st 22nd 23rd 24th

The midfielder has started just one of Rangers’ four league games so far this season, a game that ended in a shock 1-0 defeat to Dundee United.

Lundstram has also come off the bench in his new side’s other three league games, including the Auld Firm clash with Celtic, with Rangers winning all three of those games to put themselves third in the early top-flight standings.

There has also been some frustration on the European front for Lundstram, who started the first-leg of Rangers’ Champions League qualifier against Swedish champions Malmo, but was an unused substitute in the second leg, with Rangers losing both legs 2-1 to miss out on a place in the group stages.

After that, Lundtsram would feature in the first leg of Rangers’ Europa League qualifier against Armenian outfit Alshkert, though he was absent from the second leg as Rangers claimed a 1-0 aggregate win to secure their place in the group stages of that competition, where they are set to face Lyon, Sparta Prague and Bronby.

Meanwhile, the domestic cups have brought some success for Lundstram, who scored his first Rangers goal in the club’s 5-0 thrashing of Championship side Dunfermline Athletic in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

It seems therefore, as though things have developed into a rather mixed bag for Lundstram since his departure from Bramall Lane. But with Rangers expected to challenge for silverware over the coming years, and a lengthy contract secure, there is still plenty of time for Lundstram’s spell at Ibrox, to develop into a rather successful one.