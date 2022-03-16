How is Joe White getting on away from Newcastle United at Hartlepool United?

Joe White may not have played a league game for Newcastle yet but he is working hard away from his parent club to continue his development and ensure he is in the reckoning for them soon.

Currently on loan at Hartlepool United, he will need to work his way up and prove that he can do a job in the EFL on these loan stints before progressing up towards the Premier League and a potential spot in the Toon’s squad.

At just 19, all he has known so far in football is the Newcastle reserve side. Now, given the chance to thrive and flourish away from his parent club, he will revel in the chance to get regular competitive action with his current team.

But how is he getting on at Hartlepool so far?

The youngster has only managed eight games so far (with six starts) but the signs are promising for White. He’s yet to find the back of the net himself but has already racked up two assists despite not featuring that often yet and that means that he clearly possesses a good creative ability in terms of creating chances for his teammates.

As per SofaScore, he has also displayed a fine range of passing skills too. With an average of 15.1 accurate passes per game (and a success rate for his passing in both his own half and the oppositions that doesn’t drop below 60%) and you can see he is well capable of distributing the ball well despite his age.

There is work to be done in terms of his defending, with the player averaging less than 1 tackle and interception per game. He’s also been dribbled past too, so he is still to develop in terms of his contribution in aiding his team when the opposition have the ball.

That isn’t the main part of his game though anyway. White thrives when he is on the offensive and he is already beginning to do that. You can tell from his stats the kind of player he is – he doesn’t have many successful dribbles either (38%) but wins plenty of his duels.

At Hartlepool so far then, there are flashes of his ability and it looks like he could at least be a solid option in League Two for now. There is still plenty of work to be done in terms of his ability driving the ball forward himself, battling for balls and working defensively but he’s already identified that his key strength is passing and vision and he is working to that so far.

With a few more loan spells, he could be a very decent player and right now, he is in the right place to continue that development by getting as much gametime as possible.