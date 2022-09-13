How is Joe Rothwell getting on since leaving Blackburn Rovers?

After four years at Ewood Park, Joe Rothwell’s time as a Blackburn Rovers player came to an end over the course of the summer.

Initially, it had looked as though the midfielder could have been due to depart late in the January transfer window.

At that point, Rothwell was left out of his side’s trip to Luton, after expressing an interest to explore opportunities, amid links with Bournemouth.

Ultimately though, no move would materialise in the final days of that 2022 winter window, before Blackburn’s own push for promotion from the Championship fell away in the second half of that season.

That is something which some may argue was not helped by the distraction of the uncertainty around Rothwell’s future, among other issues.

In the end though, the midfielder did indeed get his move away from Ewood Park as his contract with the club expired in the summer, Rothwell ending his time at the club having scored 11 goals and provided 19 assists in 161 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn.

Having secured his departure from Blackburn, the 27-year-old did then get his move to Bournemouth, joining the newly promoted Premier League side on a free transfer.

Since then however, things have not gone at all well for Rothwell from an individual perspective.

A quad injury suffered in pre-season means that the midfielder is still waiting to make his competitive debut for Bournemouth, and he has already seen his first managerial departure from the club.

Scott Parker was of course sacked in the wake of the Cherries’ 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, and seemingly more significantly, his comments urging the board for further backing in the transfer window.

Gary O’Neil is now in interim charge at The Vitality Stadium, and guided Bournemouth to a remarkable comeback win at Nottingham Forest last time out, recovering from 2-0 down at half time to win 3-2.

That took Bournemouth to seven points from their six league games so far this season, putting them 13th in the current Premier League standings.

Rothwell will of course, be depserate to play his part in re-establishing the club in top-flight as soon as he can, and having signed a four-year contract upon making the move to Bournemouth, there is still plenty of time for him to do that.