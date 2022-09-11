How is Joe Rafferty getting on since leaving Preston North End?

Preston had a relatively busy summer as Ryan Lowe looked to reshape the squad ahead of what is his first full season in charge of the club.

Full-back Joe Rafferty was one of those to move on in that period, with the 28-year-old joining Portsmouth on a free transfer.

With the former Rochdale man struggling to feature as a regular after Lowe’s appointment, the decision to depart Deepdale seemed to be one that was ideal for all parties and the early signs have backed that up.

Rafferty has featured in every game under Danny Cowley in the league since he joined, so he has played a key role in helping Pompey to second in the table, with the side yet to lose a game at this early stage.

Even at this early stage, it seems the new recruit has established himself as a reliable performer for the new boss and you would expect him to continue to thrive this season.

Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Lilywhites?

1 of 25 Peter Crouch Yes No

Whilst North End have a remarkable defensive record themselves this season, the right wing-back role has been problematic, so Rafferty may have been a useful player to keep in terms of beefing up the squad.

However, the decision to leave is one that has paid off at this early stage and the player will surely be relishing the chance to be an important figure after spending most of last season watching on.

Now, the challenge for Rafferty will be to maintain the high levels he has set early on, along with his new teammates, as Portsmouth seek promotion back to the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.