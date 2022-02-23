How is Joao Carvalho faring since leaving Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest have had many players who have divided opinion over the years, with Joao Carvalho undoubtedly falling into that category.

The attacking midfielder was a club-record addition from Benfica in 2018 and it was hoped that he could inspire the Reds to promotion with his clear ability.

However, whilst Carvalho showed flashes of his talent at the City Ground, including scoring four goals and registering eight assists in his first season, the playmaker wasn’t always consistent.

Since that first year, the Portuguese player has had a mixed two years that saw him in and out the team, whilst he had a spell at Almeria on loan.

The arrival of Steve Cooper didn’t really change the fortunes of Carvalho, so another move, this time permanent, was arranged last month, as he completed a move to Olympiacos, who obviously have a connection to Forest through the owner.

It has been a fairly slow start for Carvalho with the Greek giants, which is to be expected considering he has not played regularly this season.

In total, he has made there appearances so far, including two starts, one of which came in the league, and the ex-Portuguese youth international has picked up an assist in that period.

But, the fact Carvalho is involved shows that he is in the plans of Pedro Martins and he will hope to play a key role for Olympiacos as they prepare for what will be a busy end to the season.

With the Greek champions top of the league and on course for another title, in the cup and in the Europa League, there is a lot to play for.

So, it will be interesting to see how Carvalho can impact the team during the run-in, and some Forest fans will be intrigued to see how it works out for their former player at his new club.

