How is Jimmy Abdou getting on ever since leaving Millwall?

Jimmy Abdou will be fondly remembered for his time at Millwall as the fan favourite spent ten years at the club from 2008 to 2018.

The midfielder made the move to The Den after just one season at Plymouth Argyle and Millwall fans quickly warmed to their new man.

The 37-year-old made his debut in a 4-3 defeat to Oldham Athletic and was an ever-present throughout the season, making 36 appearances in his year at The Den.

He endeared himself further to supporters by scoring the winning goal in the League One Playoff semi-final against Leeds United at Elland Road, sending them to the final where they lost to Scunthorpe, only to win promotion the following season.

Abdou went onto become a key player for Millwall as they got to grips with the Championship and was well known for his industrious, all-action midfield play.

He won the clubs player of the year award in the 2011/2012 season, their second season back in the Championship. He later won the award again in the 2014/2015 season.

Abdou’s final game in a Millwall shirt was the 2017 playoff final win over Bradford as he moved on loan to AFC Wimbledon for the 2017/2018 season.

Overall, Abdou featured 342 times in a Millwall shirt and currently sits ninth in the all-time appearance record.

So what is Jimmy Abdou up to now?

Since leaving Millwall, Abdou returned to hometown club Martigues, who play their football in France’s fourth-tier.

The midfielder turned 37 in July, and helped Martigues earn 9th and 5th finishes in the last two years.

Even at the latter stages of his career, Abdou continues to feature this season after making a return from a serious injury suffered early in the last campaign, and has made 50 appearances for Martigues since his return to the club.

But having made almost 342 appearances for Millwall, his contribution at The Den will never be forgotten.