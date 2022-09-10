How is Jeremie Bela getting on since leaving Birmingham City?

Birmingham City’s summer reshuffle saw Jeremie Bela amongst the players moving on.

Bela had made 101 appearances for Blues during a three-year period, scoring nine times across all competitions.

However, moving into a new era in 2022, Bela was moved on despite featuring 31 times last season in the Championship and returning two goals.

Blues’ retained list came in May, with Bela waiting a couple of months to find new employers. Eventually, in early August, it was confirmed that the winger was heading for France and linking up with Clermont.

The 29-year-old wasted little time introducing himself to his new club, scoring on his debut against Reims.

Back-to-back penalties within the space of seven minutes handed Reims the lead, with Clermont clawing their way back to 2-2 shortly after the break. Bela stepped off the bench minutes after Komnen Andric had scored his second goal of the game, before Muhammed-Cham Saracevic put Clermont into control against 10-men.

Bela would then put the game beyond all doubt on 77 minutes, finishing first time from the edge of the penalty area. It was a solid 32 minute cameo from Bela and, as he got himself back up to speed in Ligue 1, he was offered further cameos: 11 minutes in a win over Nice and 27 in a defeat to Lorient.

Since then the winger has worked his way into the starting line-up, getting through 79 and then 80 minutes in a defeat to Marseille and win over Toulouse. That 90-minute outing hasn’t come around yet, though.

As per Wyscout, Bela is averaging 4.32 crosses per 90, as well as 6.29 attempted dribbles. He’s been involved in 12.18 offensive duels, whilst boasting a pass success of over 70%.

It’s still only one goal in five appearances, though, with Bela also on the lookout still for his first assist in Clermont colours.

His record at Blues was never that prolific in-front of goal. As mentioned at the top of the piece, he only scored nine times during his time at St Andrew’s and registered a total of 18 assists – his best return was four in 2019/20 (two of which were FA Cup goals). That was a touch disappointing after 16 for Albacete in the Spanish second-tier prior to his Birmingham move.

It’ll be interesting to see whether a move back into Europe, plus increased minutes for Clermont, brings him back to that level.

