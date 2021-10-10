How is Jay Spearing getting on since leaving Blackpool?

Joining Liverpool’s academy aged eight, Jay Spearing progressed through the ranks with the Merseyside club and captained the club’s U18s to FA Youth Cup glory in 2007.

The midfielder made his competitive debut for Liverpool’s first-team during a 3-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League, before appearing in their 4-0 win over Real Madrid.

Departing Liverpool in 2013 having made 30 league appearances, and after two loan spells in the Championship, Spearing joined Bolton Wanderers – the second club he joined on loan whilst with The Reds.

Operating across League One and the Championship at Bolton, the midfielder starred in a 1-1 draw against Reading on his debut, winning the Man of the Match award.

Spearing was handed the captain’s armband ahead of the 2014/15 campaign, scoring nine times for The Trotters.

Proceeding to play over 150 times for The Trotters in five years with the club, Spearing then joined Blackpool, who were in League One at the time, joining The Seasiders ahead of the 2017/18 third-tier campaign.

In three years with the Lancashire club, Spearing featured 120 times, proving to be an integral part of the club.

Spearing then dropped down a division to join Tranmere Rovers on a two-year deal ahead of last season.

That debut campaign ended with Spearing winning the club’s Player of the Season award as they reached the League Two play-offs, only to be beaten in the semi-finals by eventual promotion winners Morecambe.

The Merseyside-born combative midfielder has started all 11 games for Micky Mellon’s side thus far, missing out on just 45 minutes of league action in total, as Tranmere push for promotion once again, currently sitting fifth in the fourth-tier standings.

If they are to be successful, it seems Spearing could have a big part to play again this season for the Merseyside club.