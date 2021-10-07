How is Jay Emmanuel-Thomas getting on ever since leaving Bristol City?

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas or ‘JET’ as he is affectionately known to some was a very popular figure during his time at Bristol City.

The powerful forward signed for the Robins back in the summer of 2013 from Ipswich Town and went on to score 33 goals in just over 100 games during his time at Ashton Gate, including a memorable long range strike against their arch rivals Bristol Rovers.

Emmanuel-Thomas also played an important role in helping the club to win not only the League One title but also the Football League Trophy under the guidance of Steve Cotterill.

However the versatile attacker left the club is less than favourable circumstances as he departed for Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with the Robins.

The striker’s stint with the R’s proved to be short however as he only played 15 games for the West London side, before heading out on loan to play for the likes of MK Dons and Gillingham.

He then made an unexpected switch to Thailand in order to play for PTT Rayong, with his stint on that side of the world lasting just 12 games.

JET then returned to the UK with Livingston in Scotland, with his form there convincing Aberdeen to sign the player on a free transfer during the summer window just gone.

He will now be looking to help the Dons to thrive on all fronts, just as he did during his time at Ashton Gate.