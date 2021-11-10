How is Jason Tindall getting on ever since leaving AFC Bournemouth?

To those on the outside, the appointment of Jason Tindall as AFC Bournemouth’s new boss in August 2020 was a surprise after Eddie Howe’s departure.

Perhaps this shouldn’t have been much of a shock considering the role Tindall played in the Cherries’ rise from League Two strugglers to an established Premier League side, being at the club by Howe’s side throughout the latter’s tenure at the helm.

However, Tindall’s only experience as a manager prior to Bournemouth came during 2007 and the start of 2008, spending just one year with fifth-tier side Weymouth before being dismissed.

But after his Howe’s departure in the summer of 2020, shortly before the beginning of the south-coast outfit’s first season back in the Championship, he was given the permanent gig and the opportunity to get them back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Going unbeaten in 17 of his opening 20 league matches of the season, they were sitting at the top of the table in mid-December, but winning just four points from a possible 18 in the Cherries’ following six, he was dismissed at the start of February this year.

They were sitting in sixth at the time of his sacking and in real danger of slipping out of the play-off zone, so his departure came as no real surprise.

Just one month later though, he was back in football as part of Paul Heckingbottom’s coaching team at Sheffield United, with the former Leeds United manager taking temporary charge of the then-Premier League outfit until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t do enough to prevent the Blades’ almost inevitable relegation from the top flight – but it looks as though he will be back in the top tier of English football very shortly with long-term partner Howe unveiled as Newcastle United’s new manager on Monday.

Tindall was seen alongside the 43-year-old at the Magpies’ game against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, and though he reportedly rejected their first offer due to his lack of satisfaction with financial terms, that now seems to be resolved with Dorset Live reporting that he is set to head north.

After the Premier League side’s takeover, the duo will be expected to deliver if they are given the funds to make them a world-class team.