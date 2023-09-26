Highlights Bristol City signed midfielder Jason Knight from Derby County for up to £2 million, beating out Ipswich Town and Stoke City.

Knight has had an excellent start at Bristol City, starting all eight league games and scoring goals in the Carabao Cup.

Knight's performances have made him a fan favorite and he was voted Player of the Month for August, showing his importance to the team.

Bristol City completed the signing of midfielder Jason Knight from Derby County this summer.

Knight had been with the Rams since the age of 16, but after scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 166 appearances for the club, he joined the Robins in July for a reported fee of up to £2 million.

Ipswich Town and Stoke City were both said to be keen on Knight, but after having two previous bids rejected for the midfielder, City won the race for his signature.

Optimism was high among Robins fans going into the season after a strong summer of transfer business, with Knight one of five players to arrive at the club.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

That positivity has been backed up on the pitch so far and Nigel Pearson's side currently sit ninth in the table after picking up 12 points from their first eight league games.

The Robins were beaten 1-0 by leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, but they are just one point from the play-off places and they look set to improve on last season's 14th-placed finish.

As Knight continues to settle in to life at Ashton Gate, we looked at how the Republic of Ireland international has performed for his new club so far.

How is Jason Knight getting on since leaving Derby County for Bristol City?

It has been an excellent start for Knight in a City shirt, and he has certainly established himself as a regular in the team, starting all eight league games.

Knight opened his account for the Robins with a brace in the 5-1 home win over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup last month, while he also provided an assist in the emphatic victory against the U's.

The 22-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at Ashton Gate, underlined by the fact that he was voted Player of the Month for August by the club's season ticket holders and members, securing 50% of the vote.

Knight's first goal involvement in the league came when he registered an assist in the 4-1 win over Plymouth Argyle last week, and he will be keen to continue to make an impact in the weeks ahead.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny admitted this summer that Knight needed to leave Derby and play at a higher level than League One, and the midfielder has remained a regular at international level since his move.

Knight started for the Republic of Ireland in their defeats against France and the Netherlands during the recent international break, and while their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 are all but over, Knight's form will be key to any future success for Kenny's side.

After his move to Ashton Gate was confirmed, Knight revealed that Pearson had told him he would be a "big part of the plans going forward" at the club, and on the evidence of his early performances, he will play a crucial role for the Robins this season.