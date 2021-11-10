How is Jan Siewert getting on ever since leaving Huddersfield Town?

Huddersfield Town dropped points prior to November’s international break, failing to capitalise and cement their place in the top-six.

A draw with Peterborough and defeat to Cardiff were tough to take. However, it’s always worth a bit of perspective when it comes to how far Huddersfield have come under Carlos Corberan.

Corberan had Huddersfield fighting nervously against relegation at the end of last season. 12 months (or just under) before it was Danny Cowley doing the same.

Prior to that, Jan Siewert was at the helm as Huddersfield crashed out of the Premier League and threatened to drop through the trap door.

Siewert feels a distant memory, even though his departure came little over 24 months ago.

Upon his departure from the John Smith’s Stadium, Siewert’s reputation felt like it had been damaged. Huddersfield was not an easy job to take on, but there was an expectation that stepping back into the Championship there would be an improvement.

On the back of leaving Huddersfield early in 2019/20, it took until the summer of 2020 before the German got himself back into work.

Siewert was appointed as Head of Academy Coaching at German side Mainz. Despite taking up that role within the club’s youth set-up, he was asked to step into the first-team dugout at the end of 2020 when Jan-Moritz Lichte left the club.

Taking interim charge over the New Year, Siewert oversaw one Bundesliga fixture against Bayern Munich, losing 5-2 to the then-European Champions.

Siewert reverted to the Academy job shortly afterwards and hasn’t taken a step back into senior coaching permanently.

At 39, there’s still time for Siewert to right his wrongs from earlier in his career that threatened to leave Huddersfield falling through the EFL.

As Siewert focuses on other challenges, Huddersfield can be reminded how far they’ve come to get back onto a promising track, even though the last week has been sour to taste.

