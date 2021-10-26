How is Jamie Murphy getting on since leaving Sheffield United?

Jamie Murphy has had an interesting career trajectory since leaving Sheffield United for Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2015.

In two and a half seasons on the South Coast Murphy earned automatic promotion to the Premier League and made four appearances in the English top-flight. The two-time Scotland international then joined Rangers, initially on loan, in January 2018, finishing his time at The American Express Community Stadium with ten goals and eight assists from 83 outings.

Murphy’s spell at Rangers ended this summer when he joined Hibernian on a free transfer having spent the 2020/21 campaign there on loan. There was a brief return to English football though and a reunion with Nigel Clough at Burton Albion in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign, Murphy showed the Football League what it had been missing with seven goals and two assists in just ten appearances for the Brewers.

At 32, there is still a chance we could see the tricky wideman grace a League One or Two club before his calls time on his career.

Hibernian came close to qualifying for the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League but were beaten over two legs by Croatian side HNK Rijeka earlier this season.

Hibs produced an excellent 2020/21 campaign to win the best of the rest league in the Scottish Premiership and finish third, they will be looking to replicate that success to battle for a place in European competition once again this term.