How is James Henry getting on since leaving Millwall?

Born in Reading, James Henry joined his hometown club as a child, continuing his progression with The Royals, before breaking into their first-team set up.

Spending four years as a senior contracted player at Reading, Henry played just 18 times, embarking on loan spells with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Norwich City and Millwall.

Henry then put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract after two successful loan spells in the summer of 2010.

The winger proceeded to feature over 120 times in three years with The Lions, with a loan spell at Wolves coming to fruition during the 2013/14 campaign.

Helping the Midlands club to promotion back to the Championship that year, Henry then permanently signed for Wolves ahead of the 2014/15 campaign, with the 32-year-old making 76 league appearances across his first two seasons.

Henry signed for The U’s in summer 2017 and is now just four appearances shy of making 200 appearances for The U’s.

The winger, who has netted 52 times, and has added a further 37 assists during that time, has emerged as an important figure at the Kassam Stadium.

Being an experienced head within the dressing room, Henry has also captained Oxford on several occasions over the last few years, and he will be hoping to play his part in steering Oxford to promotion this season.

Henry already has five goals to his name this season, netting a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Lincoln City in late August.

The experienced winger has also represented both England and Scotland at youth level but has been able to make an appearance within the senior set up for either.