How is James Hanson getting on ever since leaving Bradford City?

Bradford born James Hanson first signed for the club in the summer of 2009 from non league Guiseley as a largely unknown quantity.

The towering striker was handed a professional deal by the Bantams and was tasked with breaking his way into the first team.

However anyone who may have felt it would take the target man a bit of time to settle into life in the Football League were gravely mistaken as he went on to score 12 goals in his first season for the club, thus earning himself the Player of the Year award alongside several other honours at the same awards ceremony.

But this was just the start for Hanson who went on to become a cult hero at Valley Parade over the years that followed.

The 2012/13 season is the campaign that he is best remembered for, with his goals and partnership up front with Nahki Wells helping the Bantams to not only promotion to League One via the play-offs but also a League Cup final appearance against Swansea City after Phil Parkinson’s side had defeated the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa in the competition’s previous rounds.

It was then from that season onwards that things started to get tough for the striker as he began to pick up more and more injury problems, which in the end culminated in him losing his place in the team and eventually moving to Sheffield United.

Only a true expert on Bradford City will get these 27 Bantams quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year was the club formed? 1900 1901 1902 1903

His spell with the Blades was short lived, with the frontman only notching once in 15 games for the Bramall Lane club either side of taking in a loan spell with Bury and he found himself transfer listed at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

In June 2018 he departed the Steel City for good by mutual consent and was then snapped up by AFC Wimbledon in League One.

His career with the Dons got off to a slow start under their then manager Neal Ardley due to his persistent injury problems, however he found good form under Ardley’s replacement, Wally Downes, and formed a solid strike partnership with Joe Pigott that helped to ensure that Wimbledon avoided relegation to League Two.

Then came a two year spell with Grimsby Town in League Two, with Hanson going on to score 11 goals in over 50 games for the Mariners before leaving upon the expiry of his contract at Blundell Park last summer.

He now plies his trade back in non league with National League North side Farsley Celtic and has already notched up two goals in six games for his new club.

A Bradford City legend, Hanson will certainly be welcome back at Valley Parade when he comes to watch a game again.