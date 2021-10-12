How is James Constable getting on ever since leaving Oxford United?

James Constable was born in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, and did not go through the traditional academy route.

Playing his youth football with Cirencester Town, he eventually broke through to the senior set up aged 18, before joining Southern League Premier Division club Chippenham Town.

Constable, who was still in his teenage years when he signed for Chippenham, proceeded to score 29 times in 66 games for the seventh-tier outfit.

In 2005, the forward was sent out on loan to Walsall in League One. Scoring three times in 17 outings for the Midlands club, Constable then joined on a permanent deal, but he only managed one goal in 17 games.

The striker arrived at Kidderminster Harriers in November 2006, and after impressing for two months, a deal was made permanent in the January.

The following January, and after continuing his excellent work in the National League, Constable was handed another shot in the Football League.

Signing for Shrewsbury in 2008, Constable netted four times in 14 games, before heading back down to England’s fifth tier with Oxford United.

Netting 23 times in 42 league matches, the powerful forward enjoyed an excellent debut season with The U’s.

He followed that campaign up with 22 goals from 37 games, helping to fire Oxford back into the Football League.

Constable then scored 45 goals across the next four seasons with The U’s, before dropping down a tier with Eastleigh, where he scored over 40 times in over 150 games.

The National League South and Hungerford Town was his next destination during the 2019/20 season, and the year after he joined Banbury United.

In the summer, an Oxford Mail article stated that Constable left Banbury in the summer for full-time work elsewhere, however, and in an attempt to remain in football, he is studying for a UEFA B licence, with a view of getting into coaching.