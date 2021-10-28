How is Jake Howells getting on since leaving Luton Town?

Born in St Albans, Jake Howells spent time with Hemel Hempstead Town and Watford, before continuing his progression as a youth team player at Luton Town.

After an impressive stint within Luton’s academy, Howells was awarded a first-team opportunity on the final day of the 2007/08 League One campaign, with the recently turned 17-year-old coming on as a substitute during their 1-0 defeat.

Howells appeared 28 times for The Hatters in the following campaign, but after being deducted 30 points at the start of that season, they were unable to recover.

In the five seasons that Luton were in the fifth tier, Howells remained an integral part of Luton’s squads.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Luton Town players are playing at now?

1 of 28 What club does Alan Sheehan now play for? Shrewsbury Lincoln Oldham Scunthorpe

Scoring eight times and assisting a further nine in 35 league games during the 2013/14 campaign, the left-sided player helped fire Luton back into the Football League.

Howells then scored four and assisted three during Luton’s League Two campaign, but was used less frequently the season after.

Howells embarked on a loan spell with Yeovil Town during the 2015/16 campaign, before permanently joining Eastleigh back in the National League the season after.

A divisional move to Dagenham & Redbridge then followed, and despite playing 44 times during the 2017/18 season, Howells dropped down to the National League South when that campaign wrapped up.

Spending the 2018/19 season with Billericay Town, Howells then returned to the side where it all started in Hemel Hempstead Town the year after.

Howells has been restricted to just a single appearance for Kings Langley this season, with the versatile left-sided player dropping down a division.

The seventh-tier outfit Hertfordshire club are currently bottom of the Southern Premier League, accumulating just six points from their opening 14 games.

Howells’ only appearance of the season came during a 1-0 defeat to Beaconsfield in mid-August.