How is Jacques Maghoma getting on since leaving Birmingham City?

When Jacques Maghoma joined Birmingham City in 2015, he would have been hoping to help the club secure a return to the Premier League by delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.

However, the Blues ultimately struggled for consistency in the second-tier during the winger’s time at St Andrew’s.

In his debut season with the club, Maghoma provided seven direct goal contributions in 40 league appearances as Birmingham secured a 10th place finish in the second-tier.

The Blues were unable to clinch a place in the top-half of the Championship standings in the following three seasons as they occasionally flirted with the prospect of relegation.

Particularly impressive during the 2017/18 campaign, Maghoma managed to find the back of the net on five occasions for Birmingham whilst he also chipped in with eight assists in all competitions.

Having made 180 appearances for the Blues, Maghoma moved on to pastures new last year following the expiry of his contract.

Here, we take a look at how the winger has been getting on since his departure from Birmingham…

Maghoma decided to move to Sporting Club East Bengal last year as he started a new chapter in his career.

During his time with the club, the winger managed to become a regular starter for East Bengal as he featured on 19 occasions in the Indian Super League.

Although the 33-year-old did manage to show some signs of promise last season, a lack of consistency hindered his progress at this level.

After scoring three goals for East Bengal, Maghoma left the club when his contract expired and returned to England.

Having been given the opportunity to train with Spalding United earlier this year, the former Birmingham man opted to join Hemel Hempstead Town FC last Friday.

Maghoma will be hoping to make his debut for his new side when they face Welling United in the National League South on October 23rd.