How is Jacob Butterfield getting on ever since leaving Barnsley?

Jacob Butterfield managed to deliver a host of impressive displays for Barnsley during his time at Oakwell as he helped the club establish themselves as a mainstay in the Championship.

The midfielder became a key player for the Tykes during the 2010/11 campaign as he made 40 appearances in the second-tier.

In the following campaign, Butterfield scored five league goals and provided seven assists as Barnsley narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship.

With Norwich City willing to offer Butterfield the opportunity to play in the Premier League, he opted to call time on his spell with the Tykes in 2012.

Here, we take a look at how the midfielder has been getting on since his departure from Barnsley…

After providing 22 direct goal contributions in 101 appearances for Barnsley, Butterfield would have been hoping to set the top-flight alight during his time at Norwich.

However, the midfielder ultimately failed to make an impact at this level as he was loaned out by the Canaries to Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

Having opted to leave Norwich in 2013, Butterfield went on to represent Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town in the Championship.

During his time at Kenilworth Road, the midfielder only managed to feature on 15 occasions for the club in the second-tier as he struggled to establish himself as a regular member of the club’s starting eleven.

Butterfield moved to Australian side Melbourne Victory last year and went on to make 26 appearances in the A-League in the 2020/21 season.

However, despite being directly involved in four goals in this particular campaign, Butterfield left Victory upon the expiry of his contract in July.

Currently without a club, the midfielder will be looking to seal a move to a team who are willing to give him the opportunity to feature on a regular basis at senior level.

Although Butterfield recently trained with Doncaster Rovers, the League One outfit have so far opted against offering him a contract.

When you consider that the midfielder has played 303 games at Championship level during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if an English side decides to sign him in the not too distant future as he possesses a wealth of experience.