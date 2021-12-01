How is Jack Marriott faring right now since his Derby County exit?

Jack Marriott’s transfer from Peterborough United to Derby County in the summer of 2018 really struggled to get going due to niggling injuries to the 27-year-old.

Marriott returned to The Posh this summer on a free transfer, demonstrating some of the very below par asset management that has gone on at Derby County in the last few years and he lively striker has scored once in six league outings but has cruelly been plagued by injuries again.

Marriott’s goal came when his selfless defending from the front forced a mistake for him to profit on and find the net in a 6-2 loss against Sheffield United. The former Ipswich Town man only played once after that match and has not featured in a squad under Darren Ferguson since mid September.

Peterborough could have done with someone like Marriott in the last few months, at times having to go with an unconventional front pairing of Siriki Dembele and Sammie Szmodics while Jonson Clarke-Harris was unavailable through suspension.

Marriott has the security of a contract at London Road that runs until the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign and in that he does not need to rush himself back from injury to avoid becoming unattached.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Peterborough United’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Mark Tyler made over 400 league appearances for the club, true or false? True False

In the glimpses we have seen this campaign it is still apparent that there is a second tier level striker in there but sadly Marriott’s body is not allowing him to progress his career at such a pivotal stage.