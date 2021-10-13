How is Jack Hobbs getting on ever since leaving Nottingham Forest?

Born in Portsmouth, Jack Hobbs moved to Lincolnshire during his younger years, before joining local club Moulton Harrox at the age of 10.

Hobbs then progressed into Lincoln City’s academy, and as a 14-year-old, he was playing games for the club’s U19s.

The defender made his first-team debut for The Imps in early 2005, and at 16 years and 149 days old, he became the club’s youngest ever player.

The young defender was then a man in demand at the end of that campaign, with Tottenham Hotspur and Bolton Wanderers expressing an interest.

A deal to Arsenal also fell through because of a disagreement over a sell-on clause, however, Liverpool eventually signed the centre-back.

In four years at Anfield, and loan spells away with Scunthorpe United and Leicester City, Hobbs joined the latter on a permanent deal.

Spending two seasons with the Championship club, Hobbs then moved on to Hull City, who were also operating in the second-tier.

The central defender then penned down a deal with Nottingham Forest ahead of the 2013/14 campaign, with Hull getting promoted to the Premier League.

He initially joined The Reds on loan, but by January 2014, a permanent deal was struck.

Hobbs proceeded to play just shy of 100 games for Forest on a four-and-a-half-year spell at The City Ground, with Bolton Wanderers emerging as the next destination.

Playing 25 league games for The Trotters during a season that ultimately ended in relegation, Hobbs announced his retirement the following campaign.

Last month, Hobbs was appointed as an assistant coach with Lincoln’s academy.

His current role with The Imps revolves around the academy’s shadow scholarship programme.

Lincoln’s academy played a vital role in his progression, and he is now in a position where he can share his experiences and wisdom with the next generation.