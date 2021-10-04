How is Jack Diamond getting on since leaving Sunderland on loan?

Jack Diamond joined Harrogate Town on a season-long loan deal from Sunderland towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is still highly thought of at the Stadium of Light but was sent out on loan to get regular game time with the Black Cats assembling a greater squad for third tier level than in previous years.

Diamond chipped in with two goals and four assists last season as Sunderland came close to winning automatic promotion but were ultimately defeated by Lincoln City in the play-off semi finals.

Harrogate Town have come on leaps and bounds from their 17th placed finish in League Two last season and are engaged in an early season promotion push.

The Sulphurites sit second with 19 points from their opening ten games with Diamond opening his account for the club in Saturday’s victory over Oldham Athletic.

The 21-year-old has started every game he has been available for on the left of midfield missing one through suspension after being sent off for a second bookable offence against Port Vale in mid September.

23 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 George Honeyman managed to make his Sunderland debut against which club? Morecambe Plymouth Argyle Bradford City Rotherham United

It has been a tricky adaptation period to League Two football at times but with his first goal Diamond should be able to take some confidence into the next run of fixtures.

For example, Diamond attempted 11 crosses unsuccessfully two games ago against Stevenage clearly getting used to the style Simon Weaver is implementing at the club.

It will be interesting to see how Diamond gets on as the race for promotion heats up in the coming months, the 21-year-old’s ability goes higher than League Two and he could be a key cog in Harrogate’s bid to reach the third tier for the first time in the club’s history.