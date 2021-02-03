How is Isaac Vassell getting on ever since his Birmingham City exit?

To say the last three-and-half years have been frustrating for Isaac Vassell would be an understatement.

Vassell went from playing in the Southern Premier League with Truro to being a Championship footballer in less than 18 months after Birmingham snapped him up following his impressive spell with Luton.

However, Vassell’s Blues career never really got started.

Despite scoring the winner against Sheffield Wednesday in just his sixth Birmingham appearance, the frontman sustained a season-ending ACL injury against Aston Villa almost exactly one month later which would see him spend more than 12 months on the sidelines.

Vassell would return in the midway point of his second campaign at St Andrew’s, but 14 outings later he was snapped up by Cardiff City in the summer of 2019.

So how exactly has the former Non-League player been doing since his Blue exit?

In truth, Vassell’s time in the Welsh capital has been disastrous.

It all started well for the striker, who enjoyed a memorable debut by scoring a last-gasp winner against Luton Town.

But Vassell has managed just two further appearances – and hasn’t appeared in a first-team game since coming off at half-time, once again against the Hatters, in the EFL Cup on 27 August 2019.

It’s more than 17 months since Vassell was involved in a first-team match, so hopefully he’s able to shake off his wretched injury problems and finally reach his full potential.