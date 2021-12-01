How is Isaac Mbenza faring right now since his Huddersfield Town exit?

Isaac Mbenza initially looked bright when he played for Huddersfield on loan and it prompted the Terriers to bring him in on a permanent basis back in 2019.

However, after featuring only a handful of times, he was shipped out on loan and despite returning and playing more frequently for the club, he was then allowed to depart permanently as the club tried to revamp and search for a promotion back into the Premier League.

Rather than staying in England though, the player has completely upped sticks and headed to Qatar to play for Qatar SC.

So how is he doing since he left Huddersfield?

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Alex Pritchard? Yes No

He’s playing a lot more frequently for starters, having instantly arrived at the team and become a first-team regular.

The side have played nine league games so far and he has played in all of them and although the team are only in the middle of the table, it looks like he is playing some decent enough football for his new team.

He’s still only 25-years-old too and could get even better – and he’ll certainly be hoping to establish himself as one of the best players in the team and league.

He hasn’t bagged a goal as of yet though but more gametime could lead to more goal contributions as he continues to adapt to a new place and a new challenge.

Mbenza then has gone on a completely different path than many probably would have expected during his time with the Terriers – and there is still plenty of time for him to do even more in his career.