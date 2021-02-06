How is Igor Vetokele getting on ever since his Charlton Athletic exit? 

Igor Vetokele spent a fair portion of his playing career at Charlton Athletic in the last decade, but where is he now?

The forward was at The Valley between 2014 and 2019, scoring 15 goals in 80 appearances in an Addicks’ shirt.

Signing for nearly £2.5m from FC Copenhagen, it was obviously a pretty significant deal for the Addicks at the time and he showed flashes of decent form but, ultimately, wasn’t consistent enough – a five-game goal drought followed a few weeks later by three goals in three matches in 2014/15 rather summed him up.

Loans followed and he was then released in mid-2019, joining KVC Westerlo in the summer of that year.

Indeed, the Angola international has remained with the Belgian club ever since. Having spent time on loan at fellow Jupiler sides Zulte Waregem and then Sint-Truiden before joining Westerlo, he knew the league well – having also played for Gent and Cercle Brugge earlier in his career.

Indeed, a Belgium international at youth level before switching to Angolan allegiances, he’s well at home over the channel and has scored 9 goals in 33 games for his current side.

He’s a regular user of social media and recently posted on Twitter his happiness at extending his contract with his current club back in January.

Meanwhile, he also saw his son celebrate his 2nd birthday on Friday and celebrated that with his followers on social media as well.