How is Ian Maatsen getting on away from Chelsea at Burnley?

As is often the case in any transfer market for Chelsea, the 2022 summer window saw a long list of players leave the club on loan.

One of those to have departed the club, was left-back Ian Maatsen, who had previously spent time out on loan in the Football League with Charlton and Coventry in the last two seasons.

This time around, the 20-year-old’s destination was Turf Moor and Burnley, with Maatsen linking up with Vincent Kompany in Lancashire, with the aim of helping the Clarets win promotion from the Championship after relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Having completed that move to Turf Moor, it didn’t take long for Maatsen to make an immediate impact for his new club.

Handed his debut for Burnley on the opening day of the season, Maatsen netted the only goal of the came with a clinical finish that handed the Clarets a 1-0 win over Huddersfield to open the campaign with a win.

Indeed, Maatsen has rather gone on to thrive with Burnley, starting every game he has been available for since making that move to Turf Moor.

During that time, the flowing, attacking football that Kompany has looked to introduce to the club does appear to have suited Maatsen, and the ability he has going forward as a wing back, with the 20-year-old also getting his first assist for Burnley when teeing up Jay Rodriguez to net the equaliser in his side’s 1-1 draw at home to Hull.

However, the early stages of Maatsen’s time with Burnley have not been without their controversey either, with the left-back also sent off in a 3-3 draw with Blackpool after reacting badly after being brought down by Sonny Carey when through on goal, with the Seasiders player also receiving a red card.

That dismissal earned Maatsen a three-match suspension, but given he returned to the starting lineup at the first possible opportunity – his side’s 1-1 draw at West Brom on Friday – it does appear as though the 20-year-old still retains the trust of Kompany.

As a result, with Burnley currently sitting fifth in the Championship table with 13 points from eight games, the early signs do still seem to suggest that this could be a rather productive loan spell for Maatsen.