How is Hildeberto Pereira getting on ever since his Nottingham Forest exit?

During a loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the 2016/17 campaign, Hildeberto Pereira was a player who certainly divided opinions amongst fans.

The full-back joined on a season-long loan from Benfica, becoming one of many new faces to arrive under the tutelage of Philippe Montanier.

Pereira was a key player under the Frenchman, making 25 appearances in all competitions. His first goal for the club – coming in a 3-1 home win over Birmingham in October – summed him up as a full-back.

He drove forward with pace which prompted a counter-attack, finding Ben Osborn in space out wide before bursting into the box and firing home from close-range.

He quickly went from hero to zero, though. In his next two appearances for the club, he picked up successive red cards. Pereira, in fact, was shown three red cards during his year’s loan spell on Trentside.

When Montanier was replaced by Mark Warburton in March, Pereira was to play no further part for Forest as they managed to survive relegation to League One.

But, where is he now?

After leaving Forest, he moved to Polish side Legia Warsaw on a permanent deal, before returning to England and spending time on loan at Northampton Town.

He made 12 appearances for the Cobblers, but seemingly didn’t learn from his previous mistakes after picking up a straight red card in a 2-1 home defeat to Gillingham.

In 2018, he returned to his native Portugal, penning a move to Vitoria Setubal. The full-back made 51 appearances for the club, before leaving at the end of last season.

Pereira now finds himself playing in China for Kunshan – the next chapter in the 24-year-old’s career.