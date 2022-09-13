How is Hector Kyprianou getting on since leaving Leyton Orient?

After an impressive season in League Two last season for Leyton Orient, Hector Kyprianou earned himself a move up the divisions.

Signing for League One outfit Peterborough United in June for an undisclosed fee, the defensive midfielder joined the club on a permanent, three-year deal.

The 21-year-old clearly has a bright future ahead of him, and speaking after his arrival at Posh was confirmed, he admitted he felt the step up was something that appealed to him greatly.

“I am really happy to be here. I felt like it was the perfect club for me and I can’t wait to get started.” Kyprianou explained after signing for Posh, via Peterborough United club media.

“I really enjoyed my time at Leyton Orient, but when I heard about the interest from Peterborough United, it was something that really appealed to me.

“They are a club that give young players an opportunity, but they are also very ambitious, they want to get promoted from this division.”

With all of the above in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at how the 21-year-old was getting on at London Road so far.

How is he getting on?

It has been a steady start to life at Peterborough United for Hector Kyprianou.

In positive news, the 21-year-old has started the club’s two Carabao Cup matches and an EFL trophy match so far.

However, to counteract that, the defensive midfielder has had to be more patient for league appearances.

Although he is a regular in the squad and has featured six times in the league, only two of these have come from the start.

It may be the case then, that the 21-year-old has to be slightly patient for his opportunities to impress in League One, and indeed, he has missed the club’s last three matches in the division.

More generally, Peterborough United have had a steady start to the season, sitting sixth in the rankings at this early stage.