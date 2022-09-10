How is Harry Toffolo getting on since leaving Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest?

Huddersfield Town fans still have that bitter taste in their mouths when it comes to Nottingham Forest.

A controversial play-off final defeat to Forest at Wembley in late May denied them the chance of a Premier League return. Levi Colwill’s own goal was the difference on a day when both Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien of Huddersfield were denied penalties by Jon Moss and VAR.

If missing out on the most lucrative of promotions wasn’t enough, salt was rubbed into the wound as both Toffolo and O’Brien departed in the following summer… for Forest. Carlos Corberan would also leave, ending up in Greece at an Olympiacos club under the ownership of Evangelos Marinakis, a man that’s also at the helm at… Forest.

The 2022/23 Championship season hasn’t been kind to Huddersfield in the opening seven fixtures. It’s been a tough watch, but so has the Premier League given how close the Terriers were to promotion. That’s made tougher by seeing a homegrown ace like O’Brien in Forest colours alongside a real former fan favourite in Toffolo.

In terms of Toffolo, his start to life in Forest colours has been an interesting one to watch. He was one of three left wing-backs picked up by Steve Cooper, joining Omar Richards (currently out injured) and Renan Lodi in arriving in the East Midlands.

The 27-year-old would start the season as Forest’s left wing-back and play 90 minutes in each of the opening four Premier League fixtures. Lodi has stepped in for him in the 6-0 defeat to Manchester City and 3-2 loss at home to Bournemouth, with Toffolo an unused substitute in the latter.

He’s not been his usual self in terms of goals and assists in the Premier League, yet Toffolo has still carried an attacking threat: four chances created, 15 crosses, three successful dribbles, six touches in the penalty area and four progressive runs (Wyscout).

Toffolo has, naturally, been kept busy defensively and is averaging 4.08 interceptions per 90, as well as 8.16 recoveries and 2.58 clearances.

There’s Premier League quality there and, if he’s given enough minutes in a competitive position in Forest’s squad, Toffolo will show that more consistently.

Huddersfield’s fans know that, which continues to leave a sense of regret. Regret that Moss didn’t point to the penalty spot when Jack Colback dangled a leg at Wembley for Toffolo to fall over. Regret that Max Lowe’s clumsy collision with O’Brien didn’t interest VAR.

A bitter taste indeed.

