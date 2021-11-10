How is Harry Chapman getting on away from Blackburn Rovers? All the latest here

Joining Blackburn Rovers from Middlesbrough in 2019, Harry Chapman is yet to fully cement himself in the Lancashire club’s first-team plans.

Subsequently, the 24-year-old headed out on loan to Burton Albion at the start of the campaign to gain valuable minutes in League One.

Chapman also embarked on a loan spell in England’s third-tier last season, when he joined Shrewsbury Town on loan, a spell where he scored seven times and three assists in 23 league outings.

However, the young winger has struggled to have as much influence this time around, in terms of goal contributions anyway.

In seven starts for The Brewers this season, Chapman is yet to score or provide an assist, with Burton scoring the least amount of goals in the top half of the division

Blackburn’s move to the League One outfit was certainly deemed a strange one at the time, with the 24-year-old signing a one-year extension at the start of the campaign, taking him to June 2022.

Chapman also put in some promising performances from the bench at the start of the season for Rovers, which made a temporary move away, a shock to some.

The young attacker’s mazy runs have helped get fans off their seats so far this season, but he has struggled when it comes to the final ball.

According to Derbyshire Live, Chapman has looked rather ineffective when operating on the wing and has enjoyed his better games when playing as a number 10.

Burton have two tough games coming up, with a revitalised Charlton Athletic heading to the Pirelli Stadium, before a trip to MK Dons, Chapman will be hoping to be a constant menace in both these clashes, as he certainly possesses the ability to do just that.

Chapman still has until January to grow in influence for The Brewers, and if he is able to add goals and assist to his game, then he could pave his way into regular contention for Rovers.