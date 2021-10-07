How is Harry Bunn getting on ever since leaving Huddersfied Town?

After having played in nearly 100 games for Huddersfield, the now 28-year old formed a part of the side that snuck into the Championship play-offs back in 2016/17.

He contributed 15 goals and ten assists during his time and will be remembered by Terriers fans for being a part of that setup. However, after the club were promoted into the Premier League, they decided to part ways with the player.

Rather than give him a crack in the top tier, Bunn instead dropped down to League One and was given a chance to try and shine for Bury. So, ever since the Terriers let go of the Englishman, how has he got on?

At Bury, it went as you would imagine. He featured for the side frequently in the first campaign there but he couldn’t stop them from being demoted to the fourth tier.

With the side struggling off the field, he was shipped out on loan but then ended up completely club-less as Bury went out of business.

It left Bunn in a bad situation. Still with plenty of his career yet to go, he had nobody to play for.

A lifeline came with Kilmarnock, who agreed a short-term deal for the player. However, he struggled to nail down a place with the side and left after just one campaign in Scotland.

Next up was York City but he could only manage a short stay with the National League North side too.

So where is he playing his football now? At 28-years old, he now plays for Scunthorpe in League Two. He’s played six games for the Iron so far (with four starts) and will be hoping to get even more games under his belt for the club as he searches for a side he can finally settle at.

He’s already played for the fourth tier side more times this campaign than he has throughout the duration of his time in Scotland – so that’s already a bonus for the player. If he can continue to feature for them, then he could finally have found a place to stay.