How is Harry Arter getting on since leaving Nottingham Forest on loan?

Harry Arter left Nottingham Forest in the summer after falling out of favour under previous manager Chris Hughton.

Arter was brought to the club by Sabri Lamouchi last summer, with the midfielder moving to the City Ground from AFC Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

Arter, though, played only 13 times in the Championship last season, and his last appearance for Forest came in February.

In the summer, having failed to feature in pre-season for the Reds, the Republic of Ireland midfielder joined Charlton on loan.

So how has Arter performed in the early stages of his loan spell at the Valley?

Having struggled to get regular minutes under his belt last season, Arter is very much still playing catch up in regards to his fitness.

The 31-year-old has played only twice for the Addicks, featuring for 90 minutes in an away defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Arter was left out of the squad which faced Gillingham, but was back against Portsmouth at the weekend. He was taken off at half-time, though, with his replacement, Sean Clare, scoring minutes into the second half.

It may take a few weeks, or even months, for Charlton fans to see the best of Arter as he continues to gain fitness and build it up.

Arter recently revealed in an interview with the Athletic that Forest do have the option to recall the midfielder from his loan spell in January.

Whilst it may feel unlikely that Forest will activate such an option at the moment, football is a funny game.