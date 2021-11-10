How is Hady Ghandour getting on away from Charlton Athletic? All the latest here

Hady Ghandour is still getting up to speed in his loan spell with National League South side Maidstone United.

The 21-year-old was involved in some matchday squads at the start of the campaign for Charlton Athletic without playing a minute in the league due to a lack of squad depth.

Ghandour started the Addicks’ 1-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the first round of the League Cup and heavily featured in pre-season but his only other senior appearance for the club came in the Football League Trophy last season.

Ghandour has made four starts for Maidstone since arriving there completing the match twice. He has been called up to the most recent Lebanon squad for matches against Iran and the United Arab Emirates but is yet to win his first cap.

With his 22nd birthday on the horizon in January a future in the first team at Charlton looks very unlikely. However, Ghandour can have belief in what the likes of Joe Pigott, at Maidstone United, and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild have done in recent years, dropping into non-league following their release from the Addicks before earning a move back into the Football League.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Charlton Athletic’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year was Darren Bent born? 1983 1984 1985 1986

Ghandour has experience of doing exactly that before after all, when he attracted the eyes of Charlton with his form for Tooting and Mitcham United in 2020.

The Lebanon international will be hoping to get his first opportunity on the international stage and break his duck for the Stones before the turn of the year.