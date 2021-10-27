How is Gwion Edwards getting on since leaving Ipswich Town?

Former Wales youth international Gwion Edwards was just one of several players who left Ipswich Town in the summer, bringing the curtain down on a respectable three years at Portman Road.

The 28-year-old first arrived in Suffolk back in 2018, moving up from then-League One side Peterborough United to the Championship for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.

Failing to make a senior competitive appearance for Swansea City during his time as a young player in South Wales, going out on loan to St Johnstone and Crawley Town during his spell with the Swans before moving to the latter permanently and then Darren Ferguson’s side, this was his first taste of Championship football.

And he adapted to life in the second tier reasonably well, recording an impressive nine goal contributions in 33 appearances, an even more impressive total considering the Tractor Boys struggled all season and were relegated to League One after finishing bottom of the table.

He couldn’t quite replicate this form during Ipswich’s first season back in the third tier, but did well enough during 2020/21 as he scored six goals and recorded four assists.

In fact, he was one of very few players manager Paul Cook wanted to keep hold of, amid a huge summer that saw 19 players arrive at Portman Road and the vast majority of the previous squad travel in the opposite direction.

Unfortunately for the Liverpudlian, they were unable to agree a new deal with the winger and he left to join League One rivals Wigan Athletic on the expiration of his contract.

He arrived at the DW Stadium on a two-year deal – but has failed to make a real impact in Greater Manchester thus far. His appearances for the Latics this season have mostly been limited to short cameos in the league, making just one League One start but appearing from the off in two Carabao Cup games and two EFL Trophy matches this season.

Wigan are currently flying high in the third tier though – and after seeing the likes of Kyle Edwards and Sone Aluko come in – he may have been on the bench at Portman Road too.

He will be hoping to force his way into the first 11 at some point though, with a potential starting spot in the Championship on the line next term depending on how well Leam Richardson’s side progress during 2021/22.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of his campaign so far has to be his goal at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland on his league debut for Wigan, converting a rebound to put the Latics 1-0 up.

The Welshman will be praying this is a sign of things to come at his new club.