Coventry City missed out on promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of last season in the most agonising of circumstances.

A penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley, was enough to deny the Sky Blues a return to the top-flight of English football, for the first time since the 2000/01 season.

Having missed out on making that step-up to Premier League, the club then found it hard to retain the services of some of their key players, over the course of this summer's transfer window.

One of those who moved on from the club, was Gustavo Hamer. The midfielder joined Coventry from PEC Zwolle in his native Netherlands back in the summer of 2020.

Over the next three seasons, Hamer went on to make 132 appearances in all competitions for Coventry, scoring 19 goals in that time, with his performances twice winning him the club's Player of the Year award.

However, Hamer would move on from the Sky Blues in the summer, joining one of the clubs who win promotion to the Premier League last season, in the form of Sheffield United.

The Blades reportedly paid a fee of around £15million to sign the 26-year-old, but just how has done since then?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at just how things have gone for Hamer since he left Coventry for Sheffield United in the summer, right here.

How is Gustavo Hamer doing at Sheffield United?

Hamer's signing was not completed in time for him to feature in their 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on the opening day of this season.

Since then however, the midfielder has quickly established himself as a presence in the Sheffield United lineup under Paul Heckingbottom.

The Dutchman has started all five Premier League games for the Blades that he has been eligible for, making a decent impact in the process.

Hamer has already scored twice for Sheffield United, netting a stunning strike on debut against Nottingham Forest, which he then followed up with another impressive finish against Tottenham.

Indeed, that means he is the only player to have scored more than once in the Premier League for Sheffield United this season, which arguably highlights the challenge he is facing at Bramall Lane.

It looks as though it will be a tough season for Hamer and his new side, who have taken just one point from their opening six league games of the season, meaning they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table.

What is next for Hamer at Sheffield United?

This weekend will see another tough test for Hamer and his Sheffield United side, as they make the trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham.

Beyond that, the current Premier League table and recent form does seem to suggest that Hamer is going to be embroiled in a relegation battle with Sheffield United over the course of this season.

Going forward though, the midfielder signed a four-year contract with Sheffield United back in the summer, securing his future at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, given the impressive way he appears to have started from an individual perspective, it seems Sheffield United fans can at least look forward to plenty more moments of brilliance from Hamer, over the course of the next few years.