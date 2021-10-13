How is Graham Dorrans getting on ever since leaving West Brom?

Graham Dorrans was a stalwart for West Brom, featuring heavily for the Baggies over the course of seven campaigns with the club.

He easily racked up over 150 appearances at the Hawthorns and bagged his fair share of goals and assists along the way too. He was a constant in the team and was a dependable face as they battled to become an established Premier League team. They did just that during his time with the club before deciding to take on a new challenge with Norwich in 2014/15.

What did he do then after leaving the Baggies and how did he get on?

After impressing with the Canaries on loan, he penned permanent terms and became a regular face in midfield for them. Despite a relegation from the top tier in his first season there, he then helped them battle back and nearly claim a play-off spot in the Championship a year later. After a multitude of appearances for the side though, both player and club decided to go their separate ways.

He decided to take on a new challenge in Scotland with title-challenging Rangers. Back before Steven Gerrard though, the SPL side laboured to a third place finish in his first season there and a year later, he featured much less as they landed the runners-up spot.

It led to Dorrans venturing to Dundee to try and use his wealth of experience to get them out of the Scottish Championship. He featured frequently and managed to get them two top three finishes before the lure of an A-League adventure came calling.

Western Sydney Wanderers were keen to take on the former Baggies man and gave him a two-year deal. He managed just the one season for the side though before heading back to Scotland with his current team Dunfermline.

Dorrans then has been all around the UK and the world in his career. From England to Scotland and even as far as Australia, the 34-year old will fancy his chances of dragging his new team up the table, as he still clearly has plenty left in the tank with the team.