How is Graham Carey getting on ever since leaving Plymouth Argyle?

After he arrived at the club in the summer of 2015, many Plymouth Argyle fans probably didn’t expect Graham Carey to have as much of an impact as he ended up doing.

Carey came through the ranks at Celtic but moved on without making a league appearance for the Hoops, eventually pitching up at both St. Mirren and Ross County but he did spend a brief time on loan in England at Huddersfield Town under Lee Clark.

In his final season in Scotland, Carey scored just twice in the Premiership but after signing for the Pilgrims in 2015, he obliterated League Two by scoring 11 times and assisting 16 goals in a breakout campaign for the Irishman.

Carey continued his goalscoring feats with 14 league strikes in each of his next two seasons – one of them in League Two and the following in League One following Plymouth’s promotion – and his final campaign with the club in 2018-19 saw him less productive with just six goals.

Following the club’s relegation back to League Two in 2019, Carey moved on to pastures new but what’s he been up to since departing Home Park?

Immediately after departing the Devon club, Carey found himself a new home across the continent in Bulgaria, where he linked up with 31-time league champions CSKA Sofia.

It was definitely something new for the attacking midfielder but he took it all in his stride and was at his creative best in his debut season with 11 assists in all competitions as well as playing in the Europa League.

Carey played 33 times for CSKA last season and in the current campaign he is having his most productive yet overseas, scoring five and notching four assists in 15 matches, and that included an effort at the Stadio Olimpico against AS Roma in the UEFA Conference League.

Things are going very well right now for Carey but with just a year remaining on his deal in Bulgaria it remains to be seen if he will stay out there or return to the British Isles in the summer of 2022.