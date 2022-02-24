How is Graeme Shinnie faring since leaving Derby County?

Graeme Shinnie was one of several departures from Derby County in January.

He joined the likes of Phil Jagielka and Luke Plange as players to agree exits from the club last month.

Shinnie joined Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee on a two and a half-year deal.

Shinnie had become an integral part of the side under Wayne Rooney and played in 21 of Derby’s Championship games this season.

His versatility was a valuable asset as they continuously fought against relegation and off-field financial issues.

But since leaving the club, he has slotted right in at the League One side.

Wigan are currently chasing promotion to the Championship and are second in the table, with a three point gap over third place MK Dons as well as having three games in hand on their promotion rivals.

Shinnie has played in five league games since joining the Latics, including four starts.

The 30-year old was an unused substitute in the team’s latest fixture. Leam Richardson’s side beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 away from home.

Despite signing in the middle of January, Shinnie had to sit on the sidelines for his first game as part of the first team squad.

The Scot made his debut from the start as Wigan earned a 3-2 win over Gillingham on January 22.

That started a run of four league games in which he started for the Latics in the base of midfield.

That run ended on February 8 when he was hauled off during the team’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Shinnie didn’t feature again until February 22, when he came off the bench in that win over Wycombe on Tuesday night.